In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s Stay At Home order, Foundation staff will be working from their homes until further notice. Be assured the work of the Foundation will continue seamlessly through the duration of this unprecedented “new normal”. Each staff member is adequately equipped with technology and communication capabilities to serve you just as they did before the current crisis. Please know of our continued prayers for our clients, partners, churches and pastors. If we can be of service to you in the days ahead, do not hesitate to call us at 1-877-322-1001or email at [email protected] We will respond immediately.